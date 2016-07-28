Family says 11-year-old shooting victim could lose part of her leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are trying to figure out who fired the shot that hit an 11-year-old girl early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 33-hundred block of Seymour Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the girl was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

She was driven to MetroHealth Medical Center by family members.

The girl's family told Fox 8's Jessica Dill that the girl was shot in the leg.

They said the bullets came through the front of the house while four little girls between the ages of two months and 11-years-old were sleeping. A family member said the 11-year-old was holding the two-month-old when the bullet came into the home.

Family members told Fox 8 the girl was taken out of surgery around 5 a.m.

According to family members, doctors told them if the wound gets worse they may have to amputate part of the girl's leg.

The girl's grandfather describes the girl as an A-student with a good heart. He said she is extremely helpful in taking care of her little sisters and they are all just hoping and praying she will be okay.

According to a news release issued by police, a witness reported hearing banging on her windows before hearing gun shots. Other witnesses reported seeing an older white Cadillac with about 4-5 males driving up and down Seymour Avenue prior to the shooting.

Police initially reported the girl's age as 10. Family members told Fox 8 she is actually 11.