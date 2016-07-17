Boy, 8, drowns in pool at Pennsylvania amusement park

ELYSBURG, Pa. — An 8-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a central Pennsylvania amusement park.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn tells The Daily Item in Sunbury that Yassin Boudriss of Lebanon was found in about three feet of water at Knoebels Amusement Park & Resort Saturday afternoon. Lynn said the boy may have been affected by a medical condition before entering the water. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Knoebels says on Facebook that “a tragedy occurred” when a lifeguard found the boy in a pool. It says the lifeguard immediately began emergency care and the boy was taken to a local hospital.