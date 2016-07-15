President Obama: ‘We pledge to stand with our French friends’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Barack Obama on Friday pledged that the U.S. would stand in solidarity with France after the terrorist attack in Nice in which more than 80 people were killed.

"Overnight in Nice, we witnessed another tragic and appalling attack on the peace and the freedom that we cherish," Obama said in remarks delivered at the White House.

"Today, our hearts are with the people of France and all of the innocent men, women and so many children who were hurt or killed in this sickening attack." Obama added, "We pledge to stand with our French friends."

