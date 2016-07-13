Driver in crash that killed 3 Euclid High School students appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bond was issued at $100,000 for the driver in a crash that killed three Euclid High School students.

Kareem Walton, 20, of Cleveland, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Alexandria Winegarner, Takia Jackson and Daija Wynne, all 17, were killed in the crash that happened at just after midnight Saturday.

Police say Walton was driving well above the posted 25 mile per hour speed limit on Kirby Avenue when he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

One passenger survived the crash.

Walton faced his charges in court on Wednesday.

