I-Team learns of new layer of security in time for RNC

CLEVELAND, Ohio– The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of another layer of security for Northeast Ohio just in time for the Republican National Convention.

Cuyahoga County has obtained five portable surveillance trailers. The trailers have cameras which can be monitored LIVE by law enforcement.

In fact, the trailers can operate unmanned. A dispatcher or officer can operate a trailer’s camera from the police station, and the cameras can be raised high in the air.

The trailers can be quickly and easily moved around to trouble spots, if needed. They should start hitting the streets in days.

