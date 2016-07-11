Remains of Ohio soldier who died more than 60 years ago are identified

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — The military has positively identified the remains of an Ohio soldier who died in a prisoner of war camp in Korea more than 60 years ago.

The family of Charles White Jr. had long known he died in the war but the identification means his body will be returned for burial.

His sister June Chuvalas tells the Zanesville Times Recorder she never thought the day would finally come.

She recalls the day White left for war at the age of 20. He told her: “Don’t worry about me. I’ll make it back,” Chuvalas said.

White enlisted in the U.S. Army in McConnelsville in May 1950, was in Korea by that September and was declared missing in December 1950. Records show he died of malnutrition and dysentery while a prisoner of war.

White’s family plans to bury White next to his parents after a funeral in New Lexington in southeastern Ohio later this summer.

