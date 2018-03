Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, Ohio --This year's Lake County Dream Home is a two story colonial that is open and airy and has a little bit of a rustic feel. Black stainless steel appliances, a slipper bathtub and a must-see 'man cave' are just a few of the highlights in this year's designer showplace.

Click here to learn more about this year's Lake County YMCA Dream House.

