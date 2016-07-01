Orangutan gets loose in Busch Gardens, sparks social media frenzy

TAMPA, Fla. – An orangutan got out of his or her enclosure Friday afternoon at Busch Gardens Tampa, causing a social media frenzy as visitors tried to spot the primate on the run.
Many park visitors tweeted about the incident. Some saw the orangutan climbing trees and signs in the park. Others tweeted they had been evacuated or confined to specific areas of the park.
Of course the comedians were out in full force as well:
The primate’s brief bid for freedom came to an end without incident, however. WJAX reported Friday afternoon that the orangutan was once again back in its enclosure.
