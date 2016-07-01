Orangutan gets loose in Busch Gardens, sparks social media frenzy

TAMPA, Fla. – An orangutan got out of his or her enclosure Friday afternoon at Busch Gardens Tampa, causing a social media frenzy as visitors tried to spot the primate on the run.

Many park visitors tweeted about the incident. Some saw the orangutan climbing trees and signs in the park. Others tweeted they had been evacuated or confined to specific areas of the park.

Well just witnessed a loose orangutan at Busch gardens 😂😂😂 — stace (@staceylinkk) July 1, 2016

I'M AT BUSCH GARDENS AND THEY JUST MADE US EVACUATE CERTAIN AREAS OF THE PARK BECAUSE AN ORANGUTAN IS LOOSE 😂😂 — Amber Whitaker (@AmberAlerting) July 1, 2016

Orangutan escapes at Busch gardens Florida pic.twitter.com/GnoxZUru9m — Bryan Clor (@gunners0720) July 1, 2016

Here he is. #orangutan on the loose at @BuschGardens. Patrons tweet part of park is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/UIweVQQ7nK — Chris Cato FOX 13 (@chriscato) July 1, 2016

Of course the comedians were out in full force as well:

Ayo me n my brother got that orangutan and we headed to Mexico with him #DestroyAllZoos pic.twitter.com/qGhGDDUPxm — Merk DRTY (@MerkdirtyMark) July 1, 2016

Hopefully the Orangutan can get the High Score. — Paul Town (@PaulTown_) July 1, 2016

ESCAPED ORANGUTAN THIS IS NOT A JOKE THIS IS JUST FLORIDA https://t.co/Q3Ah2InaOK — Hannah Jeffrey (@hannahjeffrey34) July 1, 2016

An orangutan broke loose at Busch Gardens. Since Harambe, every monkey is looking to go viral. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) July 1, 2016

The orangutan that busted out at #BuschGardens in Tampa has announced he's running for Senate & is already polling higher than @marcorubio. — Corey Stewart (@CoreyAStewart) July 1, 2016

The primate’s brief bid for freedom came to an end without incident, however. WJAX reported Friday afternoon that the orangutan was once again back in its enclosure.

UPDATE: Busch Gardens Orangutan is back in his enclosure. No longer roaming park in Tampa. — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) July 1, 2016