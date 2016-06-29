Akron police looking for suspects accused of stealing $500 from woman’s account at ATM

AKRON, Ohio– Police in Akron are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from a woman’s account at an ATM.

Police said it happened Saturday at just before 2 p.m. A 63-year-old woman said she pulled up to an ATM on Kenmore Blvd.; when she entered in her information, two suspects wearing bandanas over their faces walked up to her car. The woman took off, but she later learned that the suspects had withdrawn $500 from her account.

Police released photos of the suspects and asked anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.