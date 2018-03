CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are searching for a person who was lost in the water at Conneaut Township Park Beach Sunday evening.

Police say that around 7 p.m. Sunday, they received a call for a person in the water who had not surfaced.

Dive teams and others arrived at the park and searched well into the night. The search resumed Monday morning.

The victim is believed to be a male teen, said police.

