Creator wins the 148th Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK – Creator has won the 148th Belmont Stakes.

Exaggerator was the 9-to-5 morning line favorite in Saturday’s “Test of the Champion,” the mile-and-a-half Belmont Stakes.

After losing to Nyquist in the Kentucky Derby, Exaggerator captured the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore three weeks ago, handing Nyquist the first defeat of his career.

There was no rematch between the two horses as Nyquist was held out.

Exaggerator attempted to become the 12th horse to take the Preakness and Belmont after falling short in the Derby, and first since Afleet Alex in 2005.

What a finish! Creator wins the #BelmontStakes by mere inches. pic.twitter.com/oko8pmxe9Q — theScore (@theScore) June 11, 2016