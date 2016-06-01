Family of boy who slipped into gorilla enclosure releases new statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The family of the little boy who got into the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo says he is "still doing well."

The family released a statement Wednesday morning through a representative saying he has had a check-up by his doctor. They say they continue to "praise God," and are thankful to the zoo for "their actions taken to protect our child.

Zoo staffers shot and killed the endangered 17-year-old western lowland gorilla named Harambe on Saturday after concluding the boy's life was in danger.

In their statement, the boy's family thanked those expressing concern and support. It says some people have offered money and they recommend a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo in Harambe's name.

The Cincinnati Police Department is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"After the review, we will determine if charges need to be brought forward," said police spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardy. "If it is determined charges need to be brought forward, we would then discuss it with the Hamilton County prosecutor's office."

It was not immediately clear whether the investigation will focus on the zoo or the boy's mother, who was with the boy at the time.

Julie Wilson, spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, declined to provide a timeline for how long the investigation might take.

Spokeswoman Gail Myers says they have no comment on a Cincinnati police investigation into their actions.

A 2-year-old boy fell into a cheetah exhibit at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in April 2015. he boy fell between 10 and 12 feet and was removed from the exhibit and taken to the hospital.

His injuries were not caused by the cheetahs.

His mother was charged and was sentenced to probation and counseling.

