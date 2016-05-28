Marine surprises his mom at work after 2 years apart

NEW PORT RICHEY, Florida – U.S. Marine sergeant Paul Riggs was stationed in Japan for nearly 3 years and hadn’t seen his mother in 2 years.

That’s why he decided to fly home and surprise her when he got the chance, according to ABC News.

Paula Riggs was working when her son walked into her classroom.

“It was a moment I’ll remember forever and always,” Riggs told ABC News.

The entire reunion was organized by Paul’s sister, Jennifer. She said her mother mentioned that she always wanted one of the soldier reunions she watched online.

Read more here.