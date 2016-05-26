West Shoreway being renamed ‘Governor Richard F. Celeste Shoreway’

A portion of state Route 2 known as the West Shoreway has been designated the Richard F. Celeste Shoreway.

The designation was part of the passage of Senate Bill 159. The portion of road starts in Lakewood and connects to Cleveland.

Celeste served two terms as Ohio governor from 1983 to 1991. Celeste and his brother, former Rep. Ted Celeste, are both natives of Lakewood. Their father, Frank P. Celeste, served two terms as mayor of Lakewood as well.

“The naming of this portion of the shoreway celebrates an outstanding governor and the Celeste family’s legacy of public service to Ohio,” said Rep. Nickie J. Antonio.

That portion of state Route 2 has been under construction since February as part of the Lakewood West Project.

The project is meant to connect Cleveland’s west side neighborhoods with the lakefront by creating several connections along the West Shoreway between West Boulevard and the Main Avenue Bridge.

The Edgewater ramps have been closed as part of the construction, but they were to reopen on Thursday.

41.491812 -81.800669