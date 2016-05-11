Mama goose ‘hails’ police officer to free trapped gosling

CINCINNATI — A mother goose tracked down police officers in Cincinnati on Monday when one of her goslings became tangled in string.

Sergeant James Givens was alarmed when he noticed a goose pecking at his cruiser door.

“It kept pecking and pecking and normally they don’t come near us. Then it walked away and then it stopped and looked back so I followed it and it led me right over to the baby that was tangled up in all that string,” Givens told WKRC.

The string was tied to a Mother’s Day balloon among some litter near a creek. Givens said he attempted to contact the local SPCA, but when no one was available, he and Specialist Cecilia Charron stepped up and got the job done.

“Well she has a couple of kids of her own and I guess that motherly instinct must’ve kicked in because it was like they communicated. The mother goose didn’t bother her,” Given said. “So Specialist Charron came and untangled it. It took her a while because it was all wrapped up.”

Givens filmed the unusual interaction while mama goose looked on, staying near and squawking the whole time, as if to comfort her little one.

“I always thought that they were afraid of people and people say they will attack you if you get close to their young’uns and I was just surprised,” Givens said.

Charron was able to free the little bird, who didn’t stick around to thank the officer, but that’s okay. Police work is often a thankless job.

Regardless, the police are there to protect and serve all citizens, even the feathered ones.