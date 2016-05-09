Nautica Entertainment Complex to undergo massive renovation

CLEVELAND – Big plans have been announced to renovate and upgrade the Nautica Entertainment Complex along the west bank of the flats.

Jacobs Investments, which opened the complex in 1986, has announced plans to add an additional 664 residential units, a 150-room hotel, a 187,500 square foot 15-story office building, a water feature, over 3,000 additional parking spaces, and other amenities to the complex, which will now be called the Nautica Waterfront District. The revamp is part of a 4-million dollar mixed-use phased development.

Groundbreaking on the project is scheduled for 2018 and is expected to last 7 years.

“Nautica’s vista of the downtown Cleveland skyline is second to none and is one of many reasons why Greater Clevelanders will continue to seek out the opportunity to live, work and play at the Nautica Waterfront District,” said Jeff Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Jacobs Investments.

When it opened in 1986, the complex had consisted of entertainment venues including the Nautica Queen dining and cruise ship and Jacobs Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater, along with the IMPROV comedy club, Shooters on the Water and the Music Box Supper Club. Some apartments were later added as well as the Greater Cleveland Aquarium and Windows on the River.