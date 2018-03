Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She makes hand-crafted body products using all-natural ingredients – all right here in Northeast Ohio. Among her best sellers is a product called “felted soap.” We met up with Betsy Ann Gates at her store, “Simply Betsy,” to learn more!

You can find Betsy at local farmer’s markets including the North Union Farmers Market at Shaker Square.

www.simplybetsycompany.com



www.facebook.com/SimplyBetsy