Look at that face! Cleveland photographer captures dogs’ love of peanut butter

CLEVELAND-- A local photographer is combining his passion for pictures with his soft spot for rescue dogs.
Greg Murray is currently working on a book of photos called "For the Love of Peanut Butter." It will feature pooches of all shapes and sizes contorting their faces to enjoy a little snack. Their goofy grins are sure to make you laugh.
"Photographing dogs for me is so fun because dogs are fun to be around," Murray said. "It's a couple hours of just craziness."
He said capturing the perfect shot sometimes means following around the canine with treats. He can take between 1,000 and 1,500 pictures a session.
Murray, who quit his job two years ago to pursue photography full time, is gaining popularity online. He has more than 5,000 followers on Instagram, who enjoy a behind-the-scenes peek of his PB pics.
"To be able to capture their funny faces, their tongues, them doing weird, funny things with their face," Murray said. "It's just a blast."
Murray has two dogs of his own and volunteers with the Cleveland APL.
"For the Love of Peanut Butter" will be available this summer or fall. Reserve your copy here.