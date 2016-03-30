Elyria mother accused of running prostitution business out of home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio-- A woman is facing charges after Elyria police say she ran a prostitution business out of the home she shared with her 3-year-old daughter.

An undercover detective contacted Alysia Mericle, who goes by the name "Cherry" on backpage.com, about her escort services. According to the police report, the officer met Mericle on Monday at her house on High Street, where she accepted $180 in police buy money.

When detectives showed up to arrest her, Mericle locked the door with the undercover officer still inside. Authorities used a battering ram on the front door.

Police said Mericle allowed officers to search her place, and they found Focalin and Vyvanse, which are used to treated ADHD. Officers also discovered a ledger in her nightstand that documented her prostitution business.

Mericle was charged with promoting prostitution, possession of controlled substances, endangering children, drug paraphernalia and soliciting prostitution. She was taken to the Lorain County Jail and a judge set her bond at $75,000.

The child was placed in the custody of her grandmother.

