× Here’s everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in April

Have fun storming the castle!

The Princess Bride joins Erin Brockovich and a new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix in April.

As for Flashdance, 101 Dalmatians, Pride & Prejudice and Vanilla Ice?

They’re ‘only mostly dead’ – but you’ll have to hurry to watch them before they disappear on April 1.

Arriving on Netflix in April

April 1

16 Blocks (2006)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 5

The Ascent of Woman: A 10,000 Year Story

Beat Bobby Flay: Season 1

Best in Show (2000)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 5

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breathe (2014)

Chaplin (1992)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Codegirl (2015)

Colegas (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Seasons 3­4

Deep Impact (1998)

Dennis Rodman’s Big Bang in Pyongyang (2015)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Explorers (1985)

Fixer Upper: Season 2

Frank and Cindy (2015)

Giada at Home: Season 7

The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 1­2

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Renovation: Season 1

Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer (2015)

Kids Baking Championship: Season 1

Looking for Richard (1996)

Lost & Found Music Studios: Season 1 ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love It or List It, Too: Season 4

The Mask You Live In (2015)

Morituri (1965)

My Girl (1991)

Mystic River (2003)

The Next Best Thing (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Phantom (1996)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Property Brothers at Home: Season 1

The Ranch: Part 1 ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers (2014)

The Right Stuff (1983)

Rising Sun (1993)

The Running Man (1987)

Say It Isn’t So (2001)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Scrooged (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

Under the Same Moon (2007)

V for Vendetta (2005)

April 5

Walt Before Mickey (2015)

April 8

God’s Pocket (2014)

Hush (2016)

April 9

Look Who’s Back (2015)

April 10

Girl Meets World: Season 2

April 11

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 2

April 12

AJIN: Season 1­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 14

Moonwalkers (2015)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

April 15

Belgica (2016)

Cuckoo: Season 3 ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kong King of the Apes (Film & Series) ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Film (Episode 1):

Series (Episodes 2­-13):

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 2 ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 16

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 2

April 17

Lost Girl: Season 5

The Messengers: Season 1

April 22

Catching The Sun (2015)

Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping (2016) ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 24

Minions (2015)

April 27

Begin Again (2014)

The Fosters: Season 3

April 29

Danger Mouse: Season 1 ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hellion (2014)

Special Correspondents (2016) ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Team Foxcatcher (2016) ­­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 30

Sensitive Skin: Season 2

Leaving Netflix in April

April 1

101 Dalmatians (1996)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Amistad (1997)

Bad Johnson (2014)

Bandslam (2009)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Collection: Collection 1

Berkeley in the Sixties (1990)

The Butcher’s Wife (1991)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Chuck’s Eat the Street Collection: Collection 1

Craigslist Joe (2012)

Dear Genevieve Collection: Collection 1

Eureka: Season 4.0

Flashdance (1983)

Hook (1991)

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

House of Wax (2005)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1989)

The Inexplicable Universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson (2013)

Léon: The Professional (1994)

M*A*S*H: Season 1­11

Nanny McPhee (2005)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

Nine to Five (1980)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Remember Me (2010)

Rock Star (2001)

The Rundown (2003)

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010)

Something New (2006)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

Throwdown with Bobby Flay Collection: Collection 1

Vanilla Ice Goes Amish: Season 1

The Vanilla Ice Project: Season 1­4

The Wedding Date (2005)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

April 2

Anchors Aweigh (1945)

Around the World in 80 Days: Special Edition (1956)

The Devil at 4 o’clock (1961)

High Society (1956)

On the Town (1949)

Pal Joey (1957)

Some Came Running (1958)

Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949)

April 3

Short Poppies: Season 1

Space Dogs (2010)

April 6

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

April 10

Let the Right One In (2008)

April 15

All American Christmas Carol (2013)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Bill Cunningham New York (2010)

New York, I Love You (2008)

April 16

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

April 17

Lord of War (2005)

April 20

Half Baked (1998)

April 22

Freakshow: Season 1

April 30

Sordid Lives (2000)