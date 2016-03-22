Here’s everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in April
Have fun storming the castle!
The Princess Bride joins Erin Brockovich and a new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix in April.
As for Flashdance, 101 Dalmatians, Pride & Prejudice and Vanilla Ice?
They’re ‘only mostly dead’ – but you’ll have to hurry to watch them before they disappear on April 1.
Arriving on Netflix in April
April 1
16 Blocks (2006)
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 5
The Ascent of Woman: A 10,000 Year Story
Beat Bobby Flay: Season 1
Best in Show (2000)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 5
Boogie Nights (1997)
Breathe (2014)
Chaplin (1992)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Codegirl (2015)
Colegas (2012)
Cujo (1983)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Seasons 34
Deep Impact (1998)
Dennis Rodman’s Big Bang in Pyongyang (2015)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
Explorers (1985)
Fixer Upper: Season 2
Frank and Cindy (2015)
Giada at Home: Season 7
The Great Food Truck Race: Seasons 12
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Renovation: Season 1
Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer (2015)
Kids Baking Championship: Season 1
Looking for Richard (1996)
Lost & Found Music Studios: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love It or List It, Too: Season 4
The Mask You Live In (2015)
Morituri (1965)
My Girl (1991)
Mystic River (2003)
The Next Best Thing (2000)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Phantom (1996)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Property Brothers at Home: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers (2014)
The Right Stuff (1983)
Rising Sun (1993)
The Running Man (1987)
Say It Isn’t So (2001)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Scrooged (1988)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Sunset Boulevard (1950)
Transporter 3 (2008)
Uncommon Valor (1983)
Under the Same Moon (2007)
V for Vendetta (2005)
April 5
Walt Before Mickey (2015)
April 8
God’s Pocket (2014)
Hush (2016)
April 9
Look Who’s Back (2015)
April 10
Girl Meets World: Season 2
April 11
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 2
April 12
AJIN: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 14
Moonwalkers (2015)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
April 15
Belgica (2016)
Cuckoo: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kong King of the Apes (Film & Series) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Film (Episode 1):
Series (Episodes 2-13):
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 16
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 2
April 17
Lost Girl: Season 5
The Messengers: Season 1
April 22
Catching The Sun (2015)
Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping (2016) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 24
Minions (2015)
April 27
Begin Again (2014)
The Fosters: Season 3
April 29
Danger Mouse: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hellion (2014)
Special Correspondents (2016) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Team Foxcatcher (2016) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 30
Sensitive Skin: Season 2
Leaving Netflix in April
April 1
101 Dalmatians (1996)
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
Along Came a Spider (2001)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Amistad (1997)
Bad Johnson (2014)
Bandslam (2009)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Collection: Collection 1
Berkeley in the Sixties (1990)
The Butcher’s Wife (1991)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Chuck’s Eat the Street Collection: Collection 1
Craigslist Joe (2012)
Dear Genevieve Collection: Collection 1
Eureka: Season 4.0
Flashdance (1983)
Hook (1991)
Hotel Rwanda (2004)
House of Wax (2005)
I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1989)
The Inexplicable Universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson (2013)
Léon: The Professional (1994)
M*A*S*H: Season 111
Nanny McPhee (2005)
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)
Nine to Five (1980)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Remember Me (2010)
Rock Star (2001)
The Rundown (2003)
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010)
Something New (2006)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Starship Troopers (1997)
The Tale of Despereaux (2008)
Throwdown with Bobby Flay Collection: Collection 1
Vanilla Ice Goes Amish: Season 1
The Vanilla Ice Project: Season 14
The Wedding Date (2005)
The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
April 2
Anchors Aweigh (1945)
Around the World in 80 Days: Special Edition (1956)
The Devil at 4 o’clock (1961)
High Society (1956)
On the Town (1949)
Pal Joey (1957)
Some Came Running (1958)
Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949)
April 3
Short Poppies: Season 1
Space Dogs (2010)
April 6
The Passion of the Christ (2004)
April 10
Let the Right One In (2008)
April 15
All American Christmas Carol (2013)
A Royal Affair (2012)
Bill Cunningham New York (2010)
New York, I Love You (2008)
April 16
Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)
April 17
Lord of War (2005)
April 20
Half Baked (1998)
April 22
Freakshow: Season 1
April 30
Sordid Lives (2000)