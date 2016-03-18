I-Team: First bids for security equipment for the Republican National Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Fox 8 I-Team had a camera rolling as workers at Cleveland City Hall opened the first bids for security equipment for this summer’s Republican National Convention.

The city opened bids for large crowd control fences, police bikes, helmets and vests, horse trailers, even water packs for officers who may be unable to move around for a long time while on duty.

We saw bids for the bikes up to $565,269. Costs for the fencing went up to $162,170.

In this first group, the I-Team counted 14 bidders with 4 of them from Northeast Ohio.

Among the locals, Rustbelt Welding in Cleveland. This company bid on bike helmets.

“It’s a big event that’s gonna be in town, and us being part of it would help our company significantly," said employee Lou Erste.

The city will now review the bids from today and select winners. Many more bids are expected to be called for in the coming months as planning for the convention continues.

Today’s development comes as Cleveland City Hall issued a statement saying it will no longer comment on security issues. Instead referring questions to the Secret Service.

Meantime, activists are planning a news conference Monday saying they want to be heard on what security equipment will be bought for the convention.

Wednesday, Cleveland’s Police Chief told City Council members the city would not be buying or using any military equipment.