Rory Feek shares emotional details, heart-wrenching photos from Joey’s funeral

POTTSVILLE, Tenn. – According to her husband, Rory Feek, country singer Joey Martin Feek had hoped to ” ‘come home’ on a beautiful day.”

She got her wish.

The star was buried on Tuesday after her death on March 4 from terminal cancer. She was 40.

On Saturday, her husband, who with her made up the country music duo of Joey + Rory, posted a blog about the service in which was laid to rest on their Tennessee farm.

“At the gravesite, Mike Glenn, our pastor in Tennessee, spoke of the better place that Joey’s in and also of the better place that the world is because Joey was in it,” Feek wrote. “And he told us how we can all have a service like hers when it comes our time to go, with just as many people loving us as loved Joey. All we have to do he said … is live like she did.”

Feek had documented his wife’s illness, which began in 2014 with the diagnosis of cervical cancer soon after the birth of their daughter, Indiana, who has Down syndrome.

Despite intensive treatment and surgery, the cancer spread to her colon, and in November 2015, the devout couple asked fans to pray for her healing and “God’s will.” The couple returned to her native Indiana during her illness, and it was there that she died. A service was also held for her in Alexandria, Indiana.

Feek’s blog posting about his wife’s service on their farm included photos of family and friends in attendance, her coffin being lowered into the ground and images of him and their daughter Indiana visiting her grave.

“And when most of the guests had gone and the sun was starting to fade, Indy and I took the short walk together into the back field to see her mama one more time,” Feek wrote. “And we stayed awhile and talked with her. And then we took a deep breath and did what Joey would want us to do. We remembered that she’s still with us. She’ll always be with us. In our hearts. Forever.”