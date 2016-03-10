× Presidential candidates headed to Ohio this weekend ahead of primary

OHIO – Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, John Kasich and Hillary Clinton are all coming to Ohio this weekend ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Sanders will host a rally in Toledo on Friday.

The event will be held at the SeaGate Convention Center at 4:30 p.m.

Donald Trump will travel to Cleveland on Saturday.

He will be hosting a rally at the I-X Center at 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Hillary Clinton will be in Cleveland to speak.

She will host an event at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

Doors open for the event around 2 p.m. and she is expected to speak around 4 p.m.

John Kasich will be hosting at town hall event with his wife Karen in Mansfield on Saturday night.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 6 p.m. event at Gorman Rupp, 600 S. Airport Road in Mansfield.

