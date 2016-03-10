Presidential candidates headed to Ohio this weekend ahead of primary
OHIO – Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, John Kasich and Hillary Clinton are all coming to Ohio this weekend ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
Sanders will host a rally in Toledo on Friday.
The event will be held at the SeaGate Convention Center at 4:30 p.m.
**Fox 8 will carry Sanders’ event live on Fox8.com**
Donald Trump will travel to Cleveland on Saturday.
He will be hosting a rally at the I-X Center at 2 p.m.
**Fox 8 will carry Trump’s event live on Fox8.com**
Also on Saturday, Hillary Clinton will be in Cleveland to speak.
She will host an event at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.
Doors open for the event around 2 p.m. and she is expected to speak around 4 p.m.
**Fox 8 will carry Clinton’s event live on Fox8.com**
John Kasich will be hosting at town hall event with his wife Karen in Mansfield on Saturday night.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 6 p.m. event at Gorman Rupp, 600 S. Airport Road in Mansfield.
**Fox 8 will carry Kaisch’s event live on Fox8.com**