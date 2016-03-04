Cleveland Auto Show: Ford Fusion, F-150 upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's the car designed to be noticed and it's made by Ford. The 2017 Ford Fusion was made to stand out in every way both inside and outside the vehicle.

"It looks roughly the same from what I can tell, upon first appearance anyway. I don't see a lot that they should change," said Dan Purtell of Lyndhurst.

If you're a Ford Fusion owner, you have to look closely to see the tweaks that Ford made to the 2017 Fusion. The biggest exterior change you'll notice is the newly designed front grille with new LED headlamps. Ford also added dark 19-inch wheels, a tiny spoiler on the trunk and dual exhausts at each rear corner of the vehicle. Inside the car, Ford has added a rotary dial in place of a gear shift to select the gears.

"They keep innovating at the same time so I believe that's why people continue to buy Ford's, they trust the name and know innovation is key to the brand," said Alison Spitzer of Spitzer Autoworld.

One new feature with the 2017 Ford Fusion is the Pedestrian Detection, if somebody is about to walk in the pathway of your vehicle the car will actually engage the breaks for you.

"There is a camera in the windshield that detects and deciphers a pedestrian versus other road side objects and will give an audio warning to the driver to alert them to the pedestrian coming near to the car," Spitzer said.

The popular Ford F-150 Truck did not get a redesign for 2016, but Ford did add some new technology like the Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

"The Pro-Trailer backup assist is great because it really makes backing up with a trailer attached to the vehicle very easy, you can control not only the vehicle backing up but the trailer if it is attached by a knob, right here, by the steering wheel," said Spitzer.

The technology does not end there, Ford has added the all new SYNC3 Technology to their trucks and they now offer a new Limited edition of the F-150.

"You can pretty much do anything you want with your Ford F-150, whether it's towing, hauling or off-roading, the options are endless," Spitzer said.

The one thing you will see with most vehicles at the Auto Show is the technology. Each manufacturer is pushing the limits on both entertainment and safety.

