Full speech: Bernie Sanders rallies at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, Ohio -- The Ohio primary election isn't until mid-March, but already the focus is turning to the state and its winner-take-all primary on March 15.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in Berea Thursday morning to boost his support. Sanders held a rally in the gymnasium at Baldwin Wallace University at 10:30 a.m. Doors opened at 7 a.m.
“We’re doing something very radical: We’re telling the American people the truth,” Sanders said. “We are listening to millions of workers in this country who are saying they cannot make it on $9 or $10 an hour.”
There were long lines filing into the building hours before his speech. A majority of the supporters were young people.
“A great country is not judged on how many billionaires or millionaires it has, but on how it treats the weakest and most vulnerable among us,” Sanders said.
The Senator covered a wide range of issues, including the need for affordable child care, equal pay for women and an educated work force. He urged students in the audience to consider becoming teachers and police officers.
“The vast majority of police officers are hard-working people, honest people trying to do a very difficult,” Sanders said. “If a police officer breaks the law, that police officer must be held accountable.”
Sanders' stop here in NE Ohio comes one day after Baldwin Wallace University released a poll showing him with a slim lead over rival Hillary Clinton, 45 to 44 percent. A Quinnipiac poll put out this week, however, showed Clinton with a double-digit lead in Ohio. Sanders says his message is resonating with voters, and he's confident he can pull off a win.
The Baldwin Wallace University poll shows Sanders would beat Donald Trump with 43 percent of the vote. But he would lose by quite a large margin against John Kasich.
“Over the last nine and half months, when we first began this campaign, a lot has changed,” Sanders says, “To run for president is this day in age you need a huge, and I mean huuuge, amount of money.” He says early on they decided they are not going to have a Super Pac. He says his campaign does not represent Wall Street, big corporations.
The Senator says three national polls actually have him in the lead. Almost all of those polls have Sanders beating Trump, he says. He’s now onto the part of the speech where he addresses the political importance of Ohio and its upcoming March primary.
Sanders talks about the importance of the formative years and the need for high-quality, affordable child care. He appeals to students in the room to consider going into the education field. This comes back to his emphasis on an educated workforce.
Sanders says African-Americans are pulled over for traffic issues at a much higher rate as white people: “We have to take on this issue of institutional racism… We have to demilitarize these local police departments.”
“We need to make police departments looks like the diverse communities they are serving… We need to rethink the war on drugs.” Bernie Sanders says marijuana is treated like heroin in the criminal justice system. “Heroin is a killer.”
Sanders: “Are you ready for a radical idea? Together will need to invest in education and jobs, not jails and incarceration… We are spending $80 billion to lock up 2.2 million Americans.” Says it costs less to send young people to college than to send them to prison.
Sanders says people are coming to this country for hope of a better life and, “What we are seeing is a horrendous amount of bigotry.” He brings up Donald Trump calling Mexicans rapists, but adds we need comprehensive immigration reform.
Sen. Sanders says he have a “rigged economy.” Brings up the Walton family, owners of Walmart. He explains they pay so little that the rest of the middle class has to pay to help those employees. Adds Walmart needs to get off welfare.
Now turning his attention to other social issues, Sanders says women have a right to make decisions about their own bodies and that same-sex couples should marry. Calls it hypocrisy that people who say they hate the government are are all for government preventing women from accessing certain health services.
Back to education, Sanders says a college degree today is equal to a high school diploma was 50 years ago. He says anyone should be able to go to college tuition free, says those with student debt should be able to refinance for lower interest.
The gym at Baldwin Wallace is filling up for Bernie Sanders