Full speech: Bernie Sanders rallies at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, Ohio -- The Ohio primary election isn't until mid-March, but already the focus is turning to the state and its winner-take-all primary on March 15.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was in Berea Thursday morning to boost his support. Sanders held a rally in the gymnasium at Baldwin Wallace University at 10:30 a.m. Doors opened at 7 a.m.

“We’re doing something very radical: We’re telling the American people the truth,” Sanders said. “We are listening to millions of workers in this country who are saying they cannot make it on $9 or $10 an hour.”

There were long lines filing into the building hours before his speech. A majority of the supporters were young people.

“A great country is not judged on how many billionaires or millionaires it has, but on how it treats the weakest and most vulnerable among us,” Sanders said.

The Senator covered a wide range of issues, including the need for affordable child care, equal pay for women and an educated work force. He urged students in the audience to consider becoming teachers and police officers.

“The vast majority of police officers are hard-working people, honest people trying to do a very difficult,” Sanders said. “If a police officer breaks the law, that police officer must be held accountable.”

Sanders' stop here in NE Ohio comes one day after Baldwin Wallace University released a poll showing him with a slim lead over rival Hillary Clinton, 45 to 44 percent. A Quinnipiac poll put out this week, however, showed Clinton with a double-digit lead in Ohio. Sanders says his message is resonating with voters, and he's confident he can pull off a win.

The Baldwin Wallace University poll shows Sanders would beat Donald Trump with 43 percent of the vote. But he would lose by quite a large margin against John Kasich.

