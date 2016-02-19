Government says it will go after hoverboard makers, sellers

BETHESDA, MD— The government is cracking down on hoverboards.

In a letter to manufacturers, importers and retailers, U.S. regulators said they will seize or recall any of the of the two-wheeled, self-balancing scooters, which were a huge hit this holiday season, if they fail to meet federal safety standards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in a letter issued Thursday noted 52 reports of fires that users say were caused by hoverboards in 24 states. Those fires led to $2 million in property damage, including destruction of two homes and an automobile. It said many of those incidents would not have happened if the hoverboards met existing standards.

Last week, a home fire in Orange Village was blamed on a hoverboard.

Concerns that lithium ion batteries inside the hoverboards could spark a fire have led to bans by several airlines and college campuses, including Ohio University.

