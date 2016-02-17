Stranger returns some of man’s lost wallet with interesting letter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- A man who lost his wallet at a concert in Brooklyn, New York, received something very interesting in the mail several days later.

His ID and some of his other cards were returned to him, with this letter:

"Dear Reilly Flaherty, I found your wallet and your driver's license had your address so here's your credit cards and other important stuff. I kept the cash because I needed weed. The Metrocard because well the fare's $2.75 now and the wallet 'cause it kinda cool. Enjoy the rest of your day. Toodles, Anonymous."

Flaherty told WPIX that he associated what happened with Walter White from the popular TV Show, "Breaking Bad."

"They start out with seemingly good intentions, but then you quickly realize they're actually just a villain plagued with an insatiable appetite for MetroCard spending and marijuana-infused subway rides– hurting everyone they love around them. Sadly, this is the plot."

