Daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith says Uber driver imposters tried to kidnap her

BRENTWOOD, Ca. — The daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith says that she was almost kidnapped by two men pretending to be Uber drivers.

Harley Quinn Smith, who has acted in movies like “Clerks II,” “Jersey Girl,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” posted about the ordeal on Instagram.

She said she was outside a Starbucks at the time waiting for an Uber, when a large, beige car drove up and “tried to get me to think they were my Uber.”

There was an Uber sign on the car, she said. But they wouldn’t answer her when she asked who they were there to pick up. She did not get into the car.

She also posted a photo of a cake her father got her after the ordeal. It reads “Sorry men suck.”