Daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith says Uber driver imposters tried to kidnap her

BRENTWOOD, Ca. — The daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith says that she was almost kidnapped by two men pretending to be Uber drivers.
Harley Quinn Smith, who has acted in movies like “Clerks II,” “Jersey Girl,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” posted about the ordeal on Instagram.
She said she was outside a Starbucks at the time waiting for an Uber, when a large, beige car drove up and “tried to get me to think they were my Uber.”
PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES- I was just standing outside a Starbucks in Brentwood, where I was waiting for my uber when a large, beige car drove up to me and tried to get me to think they were my uber. There were two white men (age 20-30) in the driver (blonde hair) and passenger (brown hair) seat with an uber sign on their front window, but they were most definitely not uber drivers. When I asked who they were there to pick up, making sure it was the right car, they wouldn't answer me and said to get in the car. They didn't have the uber app on their phone and were clearly just two disgusting dudes trying to kidnap a girl standing on her own. Protect yourself and never ever get in a car without checking that it's the correct car first!!! I was in too much haze of fear that I wasn't thinking straight enough to think to take a picture of the drivers or the license plate, but if you see a car like this PLEASE report it to the police and stop them from trying to pray on other young girls!!! We have already reported it to the police, but more information would be helpful in finding them. Be careful and look out for yourself/others!!!!
There was an Uber sign on the car, she said. But they wouldn’t answer her when she asked who they were there to pick up. She did not get into the car.
She also posted a photo of a cake her father got her after the ordeal. It reads “Sorry men suck.”