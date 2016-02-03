‘Pro-rape’ blogger organizes meetings for men across U.S., including in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A blogger who believes rape should be legalized has launched an “International Meetup Day” where supporters will gather in various locations throughout the world, including right here in Ohio.

Police in at least one city are warning women to stay away from the events, believing they may potentially be a way to lure them there.

Daryush Valizadeh is known for his controversial books that advise men on the best methods to have sex with women and advocates that rape be made legal inside a private home.

Valizadeh, better known as Roosh V, runs the website Return of Kings that will host a total of 165 events in 43 countries. One of those events is set to happen in Cincinnati.

Hosts have been asked to wait at meeting points all around the world Saturday at 8 p.m. for men who are interested in attending.

The men are instructed to ask the question, “Do you know where I can find a pet shop?” Members who are part of the group will then respond, “Yes it’s right here.”