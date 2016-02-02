Trumbull County couple narrowly escapes with son when car bursts into flames

BAZETTA, Ohio– A family of three is happy to be alive after their car caught fire in Trumbull County.

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on Elm Road in Bazetta Township. Paul Wick told WKBN in Youngstown he heard a popping noise before the fire, which he later learned was a bottled beverage in the trunk.

Wick and Miranda May grabbed their 1-year-old son, Liam, out of the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt as it erupted in flames.

“It’s terrifying that we could have left. And who knows where we would have been, if we would have got pulled over and got him out of the car seat,” Wick told WKBN.

Fire Chief Dennis Lewis said the fire, which appears to be electrical, started near the battery.

The insurance company is investigating the exact cause.