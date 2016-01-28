Chagrin Falls superintendent takes action after water lead concerns at T.C. Gurney Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS - Superintendent of Chagrin Falls School District has issued a warning letter to parents after the Ohio EPA raised concern over elevated levels of lead in the water at T.C. Gurney Elementary School.

The Ohio EPA issued a letter on January 19 that the levels were high and the school was "in violation of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) for failure to perform and submit water quality parameters, and for failure to distribute public education information on lead in drinking water."

According to superintendent Robert Hunt, information given to the district back in November said the water was safe.

In Hunt's letter it says the water was tested back in August and September, both times the EPA did not find the overall levels to be too high, but instead said some of the samples might be high because of a pH imbalance.

In October, the pH issue was addressed and water treatment equipment was upgraded in November.

Samples were taken on January 22 and January 27 and the district is now awaiting results, which are expected by February 3.

As a precaution, the school will not close, but all drinking fountains have been turned off. The sinks can still be used for students and faculty to wash their hands and bottled water will be provided for drinking.

CLICK HERE to read the entire letter from Superintendent Hunt.