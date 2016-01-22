School district closes as precaution after lead is found in Sebring water system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBRING, Ohio -- Classes at Sebring Local Schools were canceled Friday after levels of lead were found in water samples from seven homes in the village.

Lead was not found in water at the school buildings, and they were closed just as a precaution, officials say. It's recommended that children and pregnant women not drink water from the system, also as a precaution.

The water was tested at a total of 40 locations. Village officials said that in seven of those 40 locations, elevated copper/lead levels were detected.

The water tested fine at the point where it comes out of the water plant, however, officials said. So they believe that the source of the lead may be older pipes under some of the homes in village.

The water will be retested at the seven homes Sunday or Monday, officials say.

