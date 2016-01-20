× Did yours make the list? Here are the worst passwords of 2015

SplashData has released its annual list of the worst passwords in an effort to help users better protect themselves.

The list was created to show users which passwords make people most vulnerable to hacking and identity theft.

123456 password 12345678 qwerty 12345 123456789 football 1234 1234567 baseball welcome 1234567890 abc123 111111 1qaz2wsx dragon master monkey letmein login princess qwertyuiop solo passw0rd starwars

“We have seen an effort by many people to be more secure by adding characters to passwords, but if these longer passwords are base on simple patterns they will put you in just as much risk of having your identity stolen by hackers,” said Morgan Slain, SplashData CEO.

A couple tips for a stronger password include making it more than 12 characters, avoid using the same password for multiple websites and use random passwords more often.