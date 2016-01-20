Did yours make the list? Here are the worst passwords of 2015

SplashData has released its annual list of the worst passwords in an effort to help users better protect themselves.

The list was created to show users which passwords make people most vulnerable to hacking and identity theft.

  1. 123456
  2. password
  3. 12345678
  4. qwerty
  5. 12345
  6. 123456789
  7. football
  8. 1234
  9. 1234567
  10. baseball
  11. welcome
  12. 1234567890
  13. abc123
  14. 111111
  15. 1qaz2wsx
  16. dragon
  17. master
  18. monkey
  19. letmein
  20. login
  21. princess
  22. qwertyuiop
  23. solo
  24. passw0rd
  25. starwars

“We have seen an effort by many people to be more secure by adding characters to passwords, but if these longer passwords are base on simple patterns they will put you in just as much risk of having your identity stolen by hackers,” said Morgan Slain, SplashData CEO.

A couple tips for a stronger password include making it more than 12 characters, avoid using the same password for multiple websites and use random passwords more often.