Indians announce 2016 schedule times; season tickets now on sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians have announced their 2016 broadcast schedule with game times.

According to a release from the team, all 162 games will be televised this year. The home opener will be on April 4 at 4:10 p.m. against the Boston Red Sox.

Home interleague opponents this season include the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Miami Marlines. They’ll play interleague away games against the Phillies, the Braves and the Nationals.

Season tickets are currently on sale, and single game tickets will go on sale Feb. 29.

