12-year-old girl shot to death in eviction confrontation between dad, constable

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ciara Meyer was sick and stayed at home from school. She was shot dead after her father pulled a gun on a constable who came calling, police say.

Pennsylvania State Constable Clarke Steele was serving an eviction notice to Donald Meyer, 57, in Penn Township on Monday when Meyer slid a .223-caliber rifle into view and pointed it at Steele’s chest, state police said.

“Constable Steele, who was in uniform, quickly removed his .40 caliber duty weapon from its holster and fired a single round striking the suspect in his upper left arm,” state police said.

The bullet passed through Meyer’s arm, striking his 12-year-old daughter, who was standing behind him, in the chest. Family members identified her to CNN affiliate WHTM as Ciera Meyer.

‘I burst into tears’

A neighbor heard the shot. When she found out who died, “I burst into tears,” she told WHTM. “I can’t understand it; it’s horrible.”

She dreaded telling her own young daughter.

“She’s not going to handle it very well. It’s horrible. How do you tell a little girl that something like this happened? How do you explain that? I’m an adult, and I don’t understand it,” said the woman, whom WHTM did not name.

Father wounded

Donald Meyer was flown to a hospital for treatment. He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Employees of the apartment complex had accompanied Steele to Meyer’s address and witnessed the shooting, police said.

The rifle Meyer carried was loaded, had a bullet in the chamber, and its magazine was filled with 30 rounds.

Pennsylvania constables are not police officers but elected officials. They may be tasked with certain aspects of law enforcement in the duty of the courts, according to the Pennsylvania court system.