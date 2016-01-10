Horrific playground gang rape has NYPD asking public for help

BROOKLYN, NY – New York police are looking for five men who forced a father at gunpoint to leave his daughter behind so they could take turns raping her, according to a press release.

The 18-year-old female was with her father at a Brooklyn playground around 9 p.m. Thursday when they were approached by five men, according to a press release from the NYPD.

One of the men pulled a gun on the father and daughter and demanded that the father leave the area, the press release said.

Then each of the five suspects raped the teenager, according to the NYPD.

“The father returned a short time later with two uniformed police officers,” the press release said. The suspects then quickly fled the park and evaded police capture.

The men are suspected to range in age from teenage to 30s, according to NYPD spokeswoman Arlene Muniz.

Authorities released a video Saturday of the five men in a bodega before the rape, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released, according to the press release.

She sustained cuts to her arms, neck and knees during the assault, Muniz said.

40.678178 -73.944158