Two teens led Wickliffe police on chase in stolen van

WICKLIFFE, Ohio-- Two teen boys were arrested after leading Wickliffe police on a chase in a stolen mini van.

An officer noticed the van speeding by on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police chased the van, which they later learned had fled from a Euclid officer during a traffic stop.

Police said two suspects got out of the car in a parking lot on East 300th Street. Officers set up a perimeter on Lakeland Boulevard near Worden Road and arrested two 16-year-olds from Cleveland.

The teens were charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business. The driver faces additional charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless operation and driving without a license.

The van was returned to its rightful owner.

