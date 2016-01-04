Little girl tries to school everyone to get extra week of Christmas break

You have to give her credit.. maybe even extra credit.. for trying! A Reddit user posted a note with the caption:

My daughter got the mail today (it’s Sunday), apparently they have another week off school

The note said:

The school company is taking a brake so the kids will get one more week of school off and we will need your child to sign their name here

The note is signed by the little girl, Cara G. and even includes a stamp. As one user said, “The stamp really makes it legit. No stamp, I would have thought it was fake. One more week for sure.”

The little girl is 7 years old, according to her mom, who also said, “With proper stationary and computer skills, years from now I’m in trouble.”

Cara may not be able to enjoy more time off school, but her note has gone viral, with thousands of comments on Reddit and more than 2-million views on Imgur.