I-90 westbound reopened after FedEx truck vs. pedestrian accident

MENTOR, Ohio -- A portion of Interstate 90 westbound in Mentor that was shut down for hours due to a "major accident" has reopened as of 3 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the accident, which happened just before 11 a.m., involved a FedEx truck and a pedestrian.

According to the city of Mentor, the interstate is closed between State Route 44 and State Route 306.

All westbound motorists must exit the interstate from State Route 44. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes including State Route 2 to avoid delays.

No further details are available.

