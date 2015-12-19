Shelby police investigating murder, attempted suicide at Crestwood Care Center

SHELBY, Ohio - Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at the Crestwood Care Center just before noon on Saturday.
When Shelby police arrived, along with the Richland County Sheriff's Deputies and Shelby Fire and EMS, they found a female resident dead in her room of a gunshot wound.
In a reclining chair next to her, her husband was found with what appeared as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man was taken by Life Flight to a Columbus area hospital.
Both were found by a nurse's aide as she was doing her routine rounds.
Preliminary police reports say the shooting was a murder and attempted suicide.
The female victim has not yet been identified.
40.881445 -82.661842