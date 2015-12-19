Shelby police investigating murder, attempted suicide at Crestwood Care Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio - Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at the Crestwood Care Center just before noon on Saturday.

When Shelby police arrived, along with the Richland County Sheriff's Deputies and Shelby Fire and EMS, they found a female resident dead in her room of a gunshot wound.

In a reclining chair next to her, her husband was found with what appeared as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was taken by Life Flight to a Columbus area hospital.

Both were found by a nurse's aide as she was doing her routine rounds.

Preliminary police reports say the shooting was a murder and attempted suicide.

The female victim has not yet been identified.

