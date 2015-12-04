Fort Recovery wins first state title, 33-14 over Mogadore

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Caleb Martin threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns to lead Fort Recovery to a 33-14 victory over Mogadore in the Division VII state championship game Friday at Ohio Stadium.
The Indians (13-2) never trailed in winning their first state title.
After Will Homan intercepted a Mogadore pass on the first drive of the game, Martin hooked up with Darien Sheffer for a 15-yard score less than two minutes into the contest.
He threw three more touchdown passes before the end of the first half, a 75-yarder to Brandon Schoen and pair to Tanner Koch (8 and 10 yards).
Jarad Dunn caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for Mogadore (13-2), which lost for the fifth time in eight state championship game appearances.
