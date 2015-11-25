Today is Operation Giving Tree at Fox 8: Help local kids during the holidays!

Posted 6:47 am, November 25, 2015, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The big day is finally here.

Today is the 10th Operation Giving Tree, which helps children in county care in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Lake and Medina counties, have a happier holiday.

Operation Giving Tree began at 6:30 a.m. and will run through 7 p.m. today in the Fox 8 front yard at 5800 Dick Goddard Way, Cleveland.

We will be collecting “new” unwrapped toys all day for children and teens from 1 to 18 years old.

Here is what we need:

Interactive Toys
Action Figures
A diverse selection of dolls.
Kitchen play Sets
Cars
Trucks
Sports Balls (especially basketballs)
Electronic Games
Legos
Makeup Kits
Board Games
$30 dollar gift cards for the older teens.
Riding Toys
Early Development Toys
Instruments
Building Sets/ Blocks
Trains
Transformers
Angry Birds
Star Wars
Avengers
Minecraft
Arts & Crafts
Remote Control Cars
Play Microphones
Boogie Board
Doll House
Disney Princess Barbie Dolls
Bracelet/ Jewelry Kits
Music Electronics
Scooter
Skateboard
Easy Bake Oven
Nerf Toys
Drawing Kits/ Journals
Board Games – Simon, Swipe, Monopoly, Sorry
Bikes

Please join us and The Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and help make our 10th year a great year and a Merry Christmas for many!

