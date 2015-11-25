Today is Operation Giving Tree at Fox 8: Help local kids during the holidays!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The big day is finally here.

Today is the 10th Operation Giving Tree, which helps children in county care in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Lake and Medina counties, have a happier holiday.

Operation Giving Tree began at 6:30 a.m. and will run through 7 p.m. today in the Fox 8 front yard at 5800 Dick Goddard Way, Cleveland.

We will be collecting “new” unwrapped toys all day for children and teens from 1 to 18 years old.

Here is what we need:

Interactive Toys

Action Figures

A diverse selection of dolls.

Kitchen play Sets

Cars

Trucks

Sports Balls (especially basketballs)

Electronic Games

Legos

Makeup Kits

Board Games

$30 dollar gift cards for the older teens.

Riding Toys

Early Development Toys

Instruments

Building Sets/ Blocks

Trains

Transformers

Angry Birds

Star Wars

Avengers

Minecraft

Arts & Crafts

Remote Control Cars

Play Microphones

Boogie Board

Doll House

Disney Princess Barbie Dolls

Bracelet/ Jewelry Kits

Music Electronics

Scooter

Skateboard

Easy Bake Oven

Nerf Toys

Drawing Kits/ Journals

Board Games – Simon, Swipe, Monopoly, Sorry

Bikes



Please join us and The Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and help make our 10th year a great year and a Merry Christmas for many!

