Browns name Josh McCown starting quarterback in light of Johnny Manziel video

BEREA, Ohio– Josh McCown will start as quarterback when the Browns play the Ravens Monday night, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to the Browns, Johnny Manziel will be the third-string quarterback, behind Kevin O’Connell.

The decision comes after a video of Manziel was released by TMZ Sports on Monday. The clip appears to show the second-year quarterback partying and holding a bottle of champagne.

Head coach Mike Pettine released the following statement:

“Everyone in this organization wants what is best for Johnny just like we do for every player in our locker room. I’m especially disappointed in his actions and behavior because he has been working very hard. The improvements from last year to this year have been tremendous but he still has to consistently demonstrate that he has gained a good understanding of what it takes to be successful at the quarterback position on this level. It goes well beyond the field. We are going to continue to support him in every way possible, but at this point, we’ve decided it’s best to go with Josh as the starter going forward.”

Manziel was named the started for the rest of the season last week.

The NFL recently announced there was not enough evidence to take disciplinary actionagainst Manziel for a roadside incident with his girlfriend.

On Oct. 12, officers found Manziel and his girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, on the side on Interstate 90 near the Nagel Road ramp. According to the police report, the couple had been arguing and Crowley threw Manziel’s wallet out the car window so he pulled over. The quarterback told police Crowley tried to get out of the car and he pulled her back in. The report said the officer noticed a small cut on Crowley’s arm.

