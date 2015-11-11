‘I can’t believe it finally happened’: Family to say goodbye to Korean War veteran at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Police, military, and the Ohio Patriot Guard riders escorted members of Sgt. Dean Chaney’s family Wednesday morning as they arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Sgt. Chaney was 22 when he died in a POW camp in Korea in 1951. His remains, which were just identified this past August, were flown home Wednesday.

“I can’t believe it finally happened,” said Ann Kelbley, Sgt. Chaney’s younger sister.

Ann Kelbley said she was just nine years old when her brother Dean left to serve in the Korean War.

“Welcome home Sgt. Chaney, welcome home,” said Gary Knight, of the Ohio Patriot Guard Riders.

The family plans to have a funeral service for Sgt. Chaney on Friday in his hometown of Bloomville, which is about 90 minutes west of Cleveland.