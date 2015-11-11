Chef Eric Williams shares his family’s favorite dessert

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video It’s a Holiday dessert that the kids can help you with! Eric Williams, Chef and Owner of El Carnicero and Momocho, took over our kitchen to make his favorite bread pudding! Take a look at our video clips for the easy recipe. www.momocho.com Filed in: New Day Cleveland Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

