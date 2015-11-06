Man forced to rob bank while family was held hostage in their home

ONTARIO, Ohio -- Federal, state and local officials are investigating an apparent bank robbery, where the alleged victim’s family were held hostage at their home for a brief time.

Officials say around 8:20 a.m., a 911 call was made by a man who said his family was held hostage while he was directed to travel to Key Bank on Lex-Springmill Road. The man worked for the bank and had access to the building.

The man gathered money and returned home to give the funds to the hostage-taker.  After the alleged hostage taker was given the money, everyone was released unharmed.

The suspect got away with at least $100,000 in a tan-colored car.

FBI, agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Richland County Sheriff deputies are investigating.

