Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Indie pop rock artist Nick Zuber is based out of Painesville, Ohio. The popular singer songwriter performs all over Northeast Ohio.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Zuber has been touring and recording steadily for almost a decade including two tours with Howie Day in 2009 and 2011.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Zuber has released five CD's and you can click here to learn more about his music and see his upcoming show calendar.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video