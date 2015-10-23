Heritage Elementary School in Avon dismissed following threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON - Students from Heritage Elementary School have been moved to Providence Church after school was dismissed following a bomb threat

A voice recording of a threat was received Friday morning. Authorities do not believe the threat to be credible, but classes are still dismissed for the day.

Parents can now pick up their children at Providence Church at 35295 Detroit Road. There is no word on when the children will be able to get their belongings from inside the school.

The building is currently being checked by officials.

There is a sign-out process for parents. The students not picked up by their parents will be boarding their normal buses shortly and there could be a slight delay in when the kids arrive home.

Tonight's Halloween party, scheduled for 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., has been canceled.

There have been several other bomb threats to Ohio schools in the last few weeks including: Mansfield Local Schools, two schools in Richland County, Hickory Ridge Elementary and Furry Elementary School.