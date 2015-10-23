Harry Potter is back: J.K. Rowling reveals the 8th story ‘The Cursed Child’

Rejoice Harry Potter fans, the story will continue!

J.K. Rowling announced on Friday that the 8th story ‘The Cursed Child’ will be a play premiering in London in summer 2016.

According to her website Pottermore, the story will follow Harry’s sons Albus Severus and James Sirius, including Harry’s life after dropping his kids off at Platform Nine and Three-Quarters.

The play will be in two separate parts and according to Pottermore, the story won’t be complete unless fans see both parts.

Tickets for the play will go on sale on October 28 at 11 a.m. London time for priority booking and October 30 at 11 a.m. London time to the general public.

Below is the synopsis J.K. Rowling offers about the play:

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

