October 19, 2015 Road Trip: Down on the Farm Show
The Chef’s Garden
9009 Huron-Avery Road
Huron, Ohio 44839
800-289-4644
www.chefs-garden.com
The Chef’s Garden ships to all 50 states this year, and as far from the US as Europe, Hong Kong and Dubai. You can also find their produce served and many fine restaurants here in Northeast Ohio.
West Orchards Farm Market
3034 N. Ridge Road
Perry, Ohio 44081
440-259-3192
www.westorchardsfarmmarket.com
West Orchards is one of only two Century Farms in Lake County. Their farm market is open from June – January. They start with strawberry season and end with apples!
Rising Harvest Farms
4103 Memphis Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio 44109
www.risingharvestfarms.org
Rising Harvest Farm occupies 2.3 Acres in the City of Cleveland, Ohio. They have the largest license for chickens in the City of Cleveland with about 125 birds. They have a Saturday farm stand open from June – October and also have a CSA – Farm Share Program.
Organic Valley Farms
www.organicvalley.coop
Organic Valley products can be found at your local grocery store, including Heinen’s, Whole Foods, Giant Eagle, Marc’s and more.
Coit Road Farmers Market
15000 Woodworth Road
East Cleveland, ohio 44110
216-249-5455
www.coitmarket.org
Coit Road Farmers Market is the oldest farmer’s market in Northeast Ohio. They are open every Saturday from 8am – 1pm.
Green City Growers Cooperative
5800 Diamond Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio
216-268-0200
www.evergreencooperatives.com
Green City Growers has about 1 million gallons of water in their ponds with 3 – 65,000 gallon reserve tanks. They currently grow 10 different kinds of greens as well as basil. You can purchase their produce at Marc’s, Kroger and Miejer. They also have a stand at the West Side Market.
Sirna’s Farm Inc.
19009 Ravenna Road
Auburn Twp., Ohio 44023
440-834-0696
www.sirnasfarm.com
Sirna’s fresh produce can be found at their farm market on State Route 44 in Auburn Township. They are also at the following markets on the following days…
Geauga Fresh Farmer’s Market in South Russell –Saturday
North Union Farmers Market at Crocker Park in Westlake – Saturday
North Union Farmers Market in Chagrin Falls – Sunday
Mt. Hope Farmer’s Produce Auction
8076 SR 241
Millersburg, Ohio 44654
330-674-6188
http://www.mthopeauction.com/farmers-produce-auction
The Mt. Hope Produce Auction was the first of its kind started in Ohio and is currently one of the largest in the state. The Farmer’s Produce auction starts in April and runs through the second week in November. The Farmers Produce Auction is a wholesale auction currently running Monday @ 11am, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday @ 10am.