× October 19, 2015 Road Trip: Down on the Farm Show

The Chef’s Garden

9009 Huron-Avery Road

Huron, Ohio 44839

800-289-4644

www.chefs-garden.com

The Chef’s Garden ships to all 50 states this year, and as far from the US as Europe, Hong Kong and Dubai. You can also find their produce served and many fine restaurants here in Northeast Ohio.

West Orchards Farm Market

3034 N. Ridge Road

Perry, Ohio 44081

440-259-3192

www.westorchardsfarmmarket.com

West Orchards is one of only two Century Farms in Lake County. Their farm market is open from June – January. They start with strawberry season and end with apples!

Rising Harvest Farms

4103 Memphis Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44109

www.risingharvestfarms.org

Rising Harvest Farm occupies 2.3 Acres in the City of Cleveland, Ohio. They have the largest license for chickens in the City of Cleveland with about 125 birds. They have a Saturday farm stand open from June – October and also have a CSA – Farm Share Program.

Organic Valley Farms

www.organicvalley.coop

Organic Valley products can be found at your local grocery store, including Heinen’s, Whole Foods, Giant Eagle, Marc’s and more.

Coit Road Farmers Market

15000 Woodworth Road

East Cleveland, ohio 44110

216-249-5455

www.coitmarket.org

Coit Road Farmers Market is the oldest farmer’s market in Northeast Ohio. They are open every Saturday from 8am – 1pm.

Green City Growers Cooperative

5800 Diamond Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio

216-268-0200

www.evergreencooperatives.com

Green City Growers has about 1 million gallons of water in their ponds with 3 – 65,000 gallon reserve tanks. They currently grow 10 different kinds of greens as well as basil. You can purchase their produce at Marc’s, Kroger and Miejer. They also have a stand at the West Side Market.

Sirna’s Farm Inc.

19009 Ravenna Road

Auburn Twp., Ohio 44023

440-834-0696

www.sirnasfarm.com

Sirna’s fresh produce can be found at their farm market on State Route 44 in Auburn Township. They are also at the following markets on the following days…

Geauga Fresh Farmer’s Market in South Russell –Saturday

North Union Farmers Market at Crocker Park in Westlake – Saturday

North Union Farmers Market in Chagrin Falls – Sunday

Mt. Hope Farmer’s Produce Auction

8076 SR 241

Millersburg, Ohio 44654

330-674-6188

http://www.mthopeauction.com/farmers-produce-auction

The Mt. Hope Produce Auction was the first of its kind started in Ohio and is currently one of the largest in the state. The Farmer’s Produce auction starts in April and runs through the second week in November. The Farmers Produce Auction is a wholesale auction currently running Monday @ 11am, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday @ 10am.